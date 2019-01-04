‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Hazel-E Had A New Boyfriend And He’s An NFL Player

Former Love & Hip-Hop star Hazel-E recently made things IG official with her new NFL baller bae.

What better way to star the year than with new love?

TMZ snapped pics of the former reality star and Lucky Whitehead celebrating New Year's Eve at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Virginia.

According to the news site, Whitehead, who previously played for the Dallas Cowboys and the NY Jets, slid in the reality star's DM's and things flourished from there.

Hazel-E has been through a slew of relationship drama recently. After bringing her two-year relationship with Katt Williams to an end, she began dating a much younger man, Rose Burgandy.

Late last year, the comedian went on a brutal rant where he referred to his ex-gf as "light skinned and ugly" and slammed the reality star for dating a 20-year-old.

Despite publicly apologizing and attempting to work things out, Katt Williams and Hazel-E wound up breaking up for good after reconciling for three weeks.

Click here for exclusive pics of Hazel-E and her new man.