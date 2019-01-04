All Of The Black People To Root For At The Golden Globes On Sunday

From John David Washington 's rousing performance in the highly discussed BlacKkKlansman to Regina King 's deservingly celebrated works in Seven Seconds and If Beale Street Could Talk , we provide a rundown of Black actors and directors you should be rooting for on Sunday night.

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air live this coming Sunday and the show, this time around, sees some of the past year's most notable minority talents get their just due for their work in film and television.

Before getting into the celebrated stars of the evening, let's take the time to highlight some of the presenters that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced, so far, for the upcoming telecast.

Among the extensive list of presenters who can be expected to hit the stage are Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Octavia Spencer and Lena Waithe.

On the nominations front, several series and films led by people of color have been recognized.

In the category for Best Motion Picture, Drama, BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther and If Beale Street Could Talk were highlighted.

Black Panther is also nominated in the categories for Best Original Song ("All the Stars" feat. Kendrick Lamar and SZA) and Best Original Score.

The Mahershala Ali-led Green Book is also nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and the massive hit FX series Pose snagged a nomination in the category for Best Television Series, Drama.

The respective actors, actresses and directors who made these projects come to life were also widely recognized for their work. Take a look at a roundup of their nominations, below:

Mahershala Ali – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture ( Green Book )

– Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture ( ) Donald Glover – Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy ( Atlanta )

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy ( ) Stephan James – Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama ( Homecoming )

– Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama ( ) Barry Jenkins – Best Screenplay ( If Beale Street Could Talk )

– Best Screenplay ( ) Regina King – Best Performance by an Actress in a Support Role in Any Motion Picture ( If Beale Street Could Talk )

– Best Performance by an Actress in a Support Role in Any Motion Picture ( ) Regina King – Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie ( Seven Seconds )

– Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie ( ) Spike Lee – Best Director ( BlacKkKlansman )

– Best Director ( ) Thandie Newton – Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie ( Westworld )

– Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie ( ) John David Washington – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama (BlacKkKlansman)

The 2019 Golden Globes air on Sunday, January 6, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.