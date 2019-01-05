Letoya Luckett And Her Husband, Tommicus Walker Welcome Their First Child Together

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 12: LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker attend Letoya Luckett Birthday Celebration at Empire on March 12, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Welcome to the world, Gianna Iman Walker!

Published 2 days ago

Congratulations are in order for LeToya Luckett and her hubby Tommicus Walker who just announced the birth of their first child together, Gianna Iman Walker!

Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, the couple posted a simple black-and-white photo of their hands intertwined with their newborn baby girl, who was born on Jan. 4. 

Sharing with her fans details of her healthy baby’s birth, LeToya simply captioned the photo, “Our lives are forever changed ❤️.”

How exciting! This makes the first child for the couple who wedded last year after a 4-month engagement. 

Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Walker!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

