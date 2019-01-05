Letoya Luckett And Her Husband, Tommicus Walker Welcome Their First Child Together

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Congratulations are in order for LeToya Luckett and her hubby Tommicus Walker who just announced the birth of their first child together, Gianna Iman Walker!
Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, the couple posted a simple black-and-white photo of their hands intertwined with their newborn baby girl, who was born on Jan. 4.
Sharing with her fans details of her healthy baby’s birth, LeToya simply captioned the photo, “Our lives are forever changed ❤️.”
How exciting! This makes the first child for the couple who wedded last year after a 4-month engagement.
Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Walker!
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
COMMENTS