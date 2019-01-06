‘Black Panther’ Cast Presenting ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse’ With A Golden Globe Award Is A Moment For The Culture

‘Black Panther’ Cast Presenting ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse’ With A Golden Globe Award Is A Moment For The Culture

The Marvel film won Best Animated Feature.

Published Yesterday

Some of our “Black Panther” favorites just presented “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” with a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film.

Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira handed off the award to the movie’s creators. It’s only the third time that a non Pixar/Disney movie has won the award, joining Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin” and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon 2.”

The four BP actors all chanted “Wakanda forever” and were in stunning evening wear. Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman both wore suits while both women donned elegant gowns.

The other three Golden Globe nominees for the category were Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs,” Mamoru Hosoda’s “Mirai,” and Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” which was directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs