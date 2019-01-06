‘Black Panther’ Cast Presenting ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse’ With A Golden Globe Award Is A Moment For The Culture

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Some of our “Black Panther” favorites just presented “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” with a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film.
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira handed off the award to the movie’s creators. It’s only the third time that a non Pixar/Disney movie has won the award, joining Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin” and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon 2.”
The four BP actors all chanted “Wakanda forever” and were in stunning evening wear. Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman both wore suits while both women donned elegant gowns.
@michaelb4jordan putting a little extra into his performance.— julian fernandez (@JJFComedy) January 7, 2019
pic.twitter.com/lBIlZRzSkb
The other three Golden Globe nominees for the category were Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs,” Mamoru Hosoda’s “Mirai,” and Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” which was directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston.
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
