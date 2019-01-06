‘Black Panther’ Cast Presenting ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse’ With A Golden Globe Award Is A Moment For The Culture

Some of our “Black Panther” favorites just presented “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” with a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film.

Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira handed off the award to the movie’s creators. It’s only the third time that a non Pixar/Disney movie has won the award, joining Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin” and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon 2.”

The four BP actors all chanted “Wakanda forever” and were in stunning evening wear. Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman both wore suits while both women donned elegant gowns.