Did NeNe Leakes’ Husband’s Health Take A Serious Turn For The Worse?

Gregg Leakes, the husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member NeNe Leakes, is currently in the midst of his battle with cancer.

With the moments leading up to his diagnosis and the early stages thereafter being shown on the show's currently airing season, Gregg's condition has been somewhat of a focal point on the series, with fans sending him well wishes after each airing. However, it appears to some as his health may have worsened a bit as he recently took to Instagram to share a few words with his followers.