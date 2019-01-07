Did NeNe Leakes’ Husband’s Health Take A Serious Turn For The Worse?

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 19: Gregg Leakes and Nene Leakes attend Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway with Nene and Marlo at Gio's on November 19, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" regular Gregg Leakes was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Gregg Leakes, the husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member NeNe Leakes, is currently in the midst of his battle with cancer.

With the moments leading up to his diagnosis and the early stages thereafter being shown on the show's currently airing season, Gregg's condition has been somewhat of a focal point on the series, with fans sending him well wishes after each airing. However, it appears to some as his health may have worsened a bit as he recently took to Instagram to share a few words with his followers.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Gregg posted a selfie and detailed his current condition in its supporting caption.

"[Not] feeling well today America," he wrote. "Cancer leave me alone... I Bind you in the name of Jesus."

In another selfie, which he posted soon after, he asked his followers and fans for their prayers.

"Standing in the 'Need of Prayer' in Every area of my Life," he wrote. "My Health, Family, My Wife, My Kids Every area.. Cmon Prayer Warriors."

NeNe publicly shared, in June 2018, that Gregg was battling the disease.

We are keeping him in our thoughts and prayers during this trying time.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

