Screenwriter Of Problematic Film ‘Green Book’ Tweeted Support For Trump’s Muslim Lies

Now, the film's screenwriter, Nick Vallelonga , is currently in the midst of a scandal, himself, after tweets showing him agreeing with Donald Trump's false and prejudice assessment of the 9/11 attacks resurfaced.

Multiple Golden Globe Award-winning film Green Book stands as one of the most controversial Hollywood offerings in recent memory, beginning with Dr. Don Shirley's family expressing their disapproval of Mahershala Ali 's portrayal of him in the movie.

According to Page Six, Vallelonga (pictured to the far left, above) deleted his Twitter account after a tweet was unearthed showing him agreeing with Trump, who claimed Muslims could be seen cheering after the traumatic event took place.

"@realDonladTrump 100% correct," he tweeted on November 2015. "Muslims in Jersey City cheering when towers went down. I saw it, as you did, possibly on local CBS news."

His comments were made echoing the current POTUS' false remarks at a November rally.

"Hey, I watched when the World Trade Center came tumbling down," Trump said, at the time. "And I watched in Jersey City, New Jersey, where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering."

When ABC's George Stephanopoulos challenged Trump on the bold assumption, the then-presidential candidate voiced that he was adamant that he saw Muslims celebrating the attack.

Ironically, as many pointed out on Twitter after learning of Vallelonga's words, Ali, who starred in Green Book, is, in fact, Muslim.

Continuing along the string of controversy that seems to be following this film's subjects, Green Book's director, Peter Farrelly (pictured in the center, above), recently issued an apology after reports emerged that he would flash his bare genitals to actors while working on-set in past projects.

The Cut first published excerpts of a 1998 Newsweek story detailing the disgusting situation, further claiming that Farrelly showed his penis to several unsuspecting people, including actress Cameron Diaz.

According to the Daily Mail, in response to the news, Farrelly issued a statement through his publicists, admitting to the stories and apologizing for his past actions.

"I was an idiot," he said. "I did this decades ago and I thought I was being funny and the truth is I'm embarrassed and it makes me cringe now. I'm deeply sorry."