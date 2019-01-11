Michael Jackson Is Getting The R. Kelly Treatment In Explosive New Documentary, And His Estate Is Furious

Michael Jackson 's estate is speaking out in protest of a new documentary that claims the legendary musician sexually abused children during his adulthood.

According to People, the film, titled Leaving Neverland, is set to make its grand premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on January 25 and follows the story of two men — now in their 30s — who claim to have "befriended" the King of Pop at the ages of 7 and 10. They went on to allege that throughout their "long-running relationships" with him, they were "sexually abused" and "manipulated" by the star.

Despite the names and specific identities of the two men featured in the documentary remaining a mystery, Jackson's estate highlighted Wade Robson and James Safechuck in a statement, stressing that both men "testified under oath," in the past, making it clear that the "Man in the Mirror" singer never inappropriately touched them.

"This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson," the statement reads. "Wade Robson and James Safechuck have both testified under oath that Michael never did anything inappropriate toward them. Safechuck and Robson, the latter a self-proclaimed 'master of deception,' filed lawsuits against Michael's Estate, asking for millions of dollars. Both lawsuits were dismissed."

Jackson's estate went on to dub that the "so called 'documentary' is just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations."

Neither of the subjects named in the statement has released a statement about whether he is, in fact, one of the men highlighted in the film.

Deadline recently reported that HBO and the UK's Channel 4 plan to air the documentary following its Sundance debut.