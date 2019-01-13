‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Amara La Negra Slams R. Kelly Supporters: ‘He Should’ve Been In Jail Along Time Ago’

Now, Love & Hip Hop star Amara La Negra is sounding off. The reality star told TMZ, "He should’ve been in jail along time ago. I don’t even know how he’s been out so long because just with that video that was a leak to many years ago – that was enough proof to… I think everybody has known."



She also called out people who are supporting him, "I personally do not think that he should be out partying or doing any of that nonsense, however, were there people in the club supporting him after knowing everything that is happened? Okay, so it’s very difficult when one person is not going to be the only want to stop or create a movement, it has to be as a whole, as a society, we all see that our children are being abused or things are being done to our children. We, as a whole, need to come together and say, 'You need to stop.'"