Two Major Black Cinema Classics Are Officially Getting Rebooted

Deadline.com reports Coming To America 2 is offically a go with Craig Brewer as the director, who is best known for Hustle & Flow. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will be rewriting a script for a couple years ago. More than likely, the original cast will return, which includes John Amos, James Earl Jones, Arsenio Hall and more.



However, Eddie Murphy is absolutely a go. The Oscar nominee told Deadline.com, "After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming To America 2 is officially moving forward. We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”



Slashfilm.com describes the plot as, "Eddie Murphy learns that he has a long lost son, who just so happens to be in America. So he must head back to the United States to retrieve his son, who will be the rightful and unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda."



No word on a state date for production but it will more than likely be this year.



The good news doesn't stop there. Sony has confirmed that Bad Boys for Life, which stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, will be released on January 17, 2020.



Heroic Hollywood describes the plot as, "The new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Smith). Nuñez will take on the role of Rite, the tough and funny criminal psychologist who is the newly appointed head of AMMO and Mike’s former girlfriend- and the one who got away."



We are so ready.