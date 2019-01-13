Waka Flocka Reveals Tammy Rivera Had Violent Outbursts Involving Lamps, Drills And Guns During Their Tumultuous Marriage

While sitting down with Dr. V and Dr. Ish, Flocka said, “She threw a f—ing drill gun at me. … She hit me in the head with a f—ing lamp before, she pulled a gun on me before."



Tammy also added, "I've beat him with a bamboo stick; I've beat him with a lamp... and an electric drill." Her reasoning? She responded with, “He antagonizes me.”



The two have been married since 2014. Sounds like they both have serious work to do on their relationship. No guns allowed!



See a clip of the two in Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, below.