Waka Flocka Reveals Tammy Rivera Had Violent Outbursts Involving Lamps, Drills And Guns During Their Tumultuous Marriage

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka attend the exclusive premiere for 'WE TV hosts Hip Hop Thursday's at Nightingale on January 09, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Waka Flocka Reveals Tammy Rivera Had Violent Outbursts Involving Lamps, Drills And Guns During Their Tumultuous Marriage

All was revealed on "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop."

Published 5 days ago

On the premiere episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, rapper Waka Flocka revealed some disturbing details about his marriage to Tammy Rivera. She had fits of rage that included weapons.

While sitting down with Dr. V and Dr. Ish, Flocka said, “She threw a f—ing drill gun at me. … She hit me in the head with a f—ing lamp before, she pulled a gun on me before."

Tammy also added, "I've beat him with a bamboo stick; I've beat him with a lamp... and an electric drill." Her reasoning? She responded with, “He antagonizes me.”

The two have been married since 2014. Sounds like they both have serious work to do on their relationship. No guns allowed!

See a clip of the two in Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, below.

Written by Renee Samuel

(Image Group LA via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC