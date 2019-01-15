Joie Chavis Hints At Dumping Future One Month After Giving Birth To His Baby

One of Future 's baby's mothers may be breaking free as she recently took to Instagram to share a message that has many believing that she may have kicked the serial procreating rapper to the curb.

Joe Chavis, who welcomed her baby boy, Hendrix, with the rapper just last month, prior to the Christmas holiday, recently shared some words on her Instagram Story that have many assuming that she and Future are no more.

"I moved out of everyone way for 2019," she wrote, according to the YBF. "Y'all know exactly what I mean too. My intuition is too strong..s*t don't feel right and I'm too emotional for the fake s**t."

Her elusive words come a couple months after she and the rapper were cozied up together at their baby shower, giving many the impression that they were planning on raising their new addition together.

That sentiment, however, seemed to be short lived as Future was spotted leaving the shower for the club with another woman named Lycia.

Needless to say, Joie seems content with her role as a mother, as she posted the below photo of her with little Hendrix.