Kim Kardashian Confirms Sex Of Baby No. 4 With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently gearing up for a new addition as, after it was previously rumored that the two were planning to expand their family, the reality starlet confirmed the news in a recent interview, revealing the sex of child in the process.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen on Monday night, Kim shared, alongside her sisters Kourtney and Khloé, that she and Ye are expecting a fourth child, and it's a baby boy.

While confirming the news, she added that she may be the reason the big family announcement got out sooner than they would have liked.

"We do [know the sex]. It's a boy," she said. "It's out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party, and I told some people, but I can't remember who I told."

So, when can baby No. 4 be expected? According to the beauty mogul, "It's sometime soon," with previous reports specifying that he could arrive as early as May.

This would be the couple's second child born via surrogate. Their daughter, Chicago, is the first.

Kim and Kanye currently have three children, together: North, 5; Saint, 3; and Chicago, 11 months.

Watch her share the news, below: