The Ladies Of 'The Real' Address Reports They Were Fighting Over Salary Disputes

Now, in a recent episode of the program, the ladies directly addressed the rumors that there was a nasty feud brewing between them regarding their alleged vastly differing salaries.

The cast of daytime talk show The Real was rumored to be experiencing some trouble in paradise after an insider candidly spoke with the Daily Mail about some money-related tensions among the usually chipper foursome.

In the initial report, the source explained that Tamera Mowry-Housley and Loni Love were the highest paid of the group and refused to help the remaining two co-hosts, Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai, earn raises in their salaries.

"Once they won the Emmy, Jeannie and Adrienne started complaining about how they knew they weren't being compensated the same as their fellow co-hosts, Loni and Tamera," the source said. "Initially, they wanted both Tamera and Loni to support them in their quest to get better deals on the show, but when both ladies declined, that definitely meant that lines were drawn."

The ladies took the time to address the hefty rumor during a recent episode of The Real, with Mai dubbing them as "hurtful."

"One that actually hurt me is one that I read about us — that we were feuding, and that we were walking off set because of our salaries. And let me tell you — what I love about our unit is that the second we heard that, we immediately got on the chain and called each other," Mai said.

Houghton interjected, sharing that she and Mowry-Housley have been on the friendliest of terms, despite the rumors' details.

"I'm like, 'Wait, I was in your [Tamera's] room yesterday doing some things that are very friendly,'" she said. "Remember? Spanx?... Then the next day, stuff like that comes out and you're like, 'Wait a minute.'"

Love added that if the rumors were indeed true, she would have unapologetically addressed the tension, head on.

"The one thing is, is that we all have an ability to do interviews," she said. "If you've ever seen an interview from me, I tell the truth. I tell what's on my mind. Sometimes, I tell the truth too much, OK?... The same thing with these other ladies. So if you're hearing it from a source about this show, it's not... 'Cause if it's coming from me or one of these ladies, it'll be coming from us!"

Watch them address the rumor in the clip, below: