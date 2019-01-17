Jeannie Mai Has An Unexpected Reaction To Her Ex-Husband's New Relationship And Family Life

Now, after the dust has seemingly settled in their highly documented and nasty divorce, Mai is speaking out about her ex's decision to move on so quickly, and her words may be shocking to some.

Jeannie Mai and her husband of 10 years, Freddy Harteis , have officially divorced , with the latter quickly moving on to having a family of his own with his new lady and their newborn child.

During a recent episode of her daytime talk show, The Real, Mai said that she has no hard feelings towards Harteis for moving on to find the kind of love that he wanted.

"Even today, when I look at my ex, I'm like, 'I'm so happy that he's a father and that he's found love,'" she said. "Those things are so amazing to me, and it sucks to me that just the divorce is what made it tacky and sticky and ugly — something man-made."

She ended by adding that her love for "love" helped her come to terms with the fact that the new woman in his life provides something to him that she could not.

"To me, I have so much love in my heart for love, in general, that I can still say I wish you the best," she continued. "I want everything to be so bomb for you. I want you to live that life that I couldn't provide."

Watch the heartfelt moment, below: