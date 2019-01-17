Rob Kardashian Shares TMI About His Sexual Preferences During Deposition In Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit

In the process of attempting to prove that that was not the case, the model included a transcript from a recent deposition which showed Rob admitting to something that he may not have wanted the public to know.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are currently embroiled in a deposition with the former challenging the latter's claims that she physically assaulted him in 2016.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Rob admitted that he may not have minded when Chyna ripped his shirt in an enraged exchange. In fact, the former stripper claimed that, judging by his quote, he may have even enjoyed the gesture.

"Being scratched by a female is one of the best things a man could ask for," he testified in the court documents.

This is all in response to the parents of 2-year-old Dream Kardashian allegedly getting into a physical altercation back in December 2016 at Rob's sister Kylie Jenner's home. Almost a year following the reported incident, both Rob and Kylie sued Chyna for battery, assault and vandalism in relation to the fight.

Rob even admitted, under oath, according to Radar Online, that while the scratch did not necessarily "feel good," he did not think it was due to his ex being violent.

"It didn't really occur to me that it was going to be, go into, you know, guns and strangling," he said. "I thought she was just being drunk, and you know, trying to be funny."

Chyna ultimately made the argument that she should not be required to pay to the tune of $500,000 in damages for emotional and physical injuries, and, instead, shared that she is willing to cough up over $5,000, with $250 of that covering the cost of the ripped shirt.