Report: Morgan Freeman Is Being Blamed For His Granddaughter’s Death By The Mother Of Her Murderer

The man charged with murdering Morgan Freeman 's granddaughter, E'Dena Hines , was recently sentenced in an emotional hearing that saw the culprit's family accuse the actor of a heinous act, all while claiming he was inadvertently behind her murder.

According to Page Six, in the moments following Justice Ellen Biben's 20-year sentence to Lamar Davenport, the murderer's mother yelled that it was the Lean on Me actor's fault that Hines was dead. She even further alleged that he sexually abused the now deceased woman when she was younger.

"Morgan Freeman molested her and he caused this!" Davenport's mother yelled to a reporter as she was ushered out of the court room. "He did this!"

She went on to add, speaking of her son, "He's innocent! It was an accident!"

The claims of an affair between the 81-year-old actor and his late step-granddaughter were initially made by the defense during Davenport's murder trial in Manhattan Supreme Court. Freeman has since firmly denied the allegations.

Davenport's recent sentencing was made in connection to his conviction of stabbing Hines, who was his girlfriend, more than 25 times on August 16, 2015. The incident occurred on West 162nd Street in New York City.

He slaughtered her in a PCP-induced rage in full view of neighbors and passersby.

His sentence comes as a partial win for the defense as he was found guilty of the lesser included charge of manslaughter. He ultimately chose to waive a jury trial, which left his fate fully in the hands of Justice Biben.