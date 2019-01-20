Leslie Jones Rips Into New 'Ghostbusters' Reboot: 'It's Like Something Trump Would Do'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Along with Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones starred in 2016's Ghostbusters. The movie grossed 229.1 million at the box office and there was talk of a sequel. However, a new version of Ghostbusters is in production and the women are cut out of the film.
Leslie Jones is not here for it.
Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman and the co-writer and director of the next version, reportedly said he will ignore the most recent version with an all-female cast. He told Entertainment Weekly, "This is the next chapter in the original franchise. I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film."
Jones slammed him on Twitter, comparing the move to Trump, "So insulting. Like fuck us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)'Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers' ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give f*ck I’m saying something!!"
Reitman hasn't responded but the powers that be might want to rethink ignoring the last successful incarnation of the franchise.
