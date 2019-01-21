Report: Police Show Up At Blac Chyna's House After Anonymous Caller Claims She Was Drunk While With Her Daughter

She allegedly got into a fight earlier in the night.

Blac Chyna reportedly had the LAPD show up at her door after an anonymous caller alleged she was drunk and neglecting her child.

According to TMZ, law enforcement responded to a call Sunday night (January 20) which claimed Chyna was intoxicated, so much so that she supposedly couldn’t properly care for Dream Kardashian.

Police showed up at the home and determined everything was fine and no one was drunk. Dream was also reported as ok and properly cared for. There was also a nanny at the home.

Perhaps what really led to a call to cops was a situation earlier in the night. Apparently, Chyna got in a fight with a member of her glam team.

All of this comes after Blac Chyna threw a drink at Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy, who is interestingly now dating Rob Kardashian, Chyna’s ex.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

