Report: Lionel Richie's Son Arrested After Threatening To Set Off A Bomb On An International Flight

Lionel Richie 's son, Miles Brockman Richie , reportedly had a run-in with the police at Heathrow Airport in the U.K. on Saturday after he threatened to detonate a bomb and assaulted an airport security guard, soon after.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses explained that Miles, 24, was angry after he was refused entry on a flight. After proceeding to claim he had a bomb in his bag and would detonate it if he was not allowed on board, security arrived at the scene.

The report continued that, as he was approached by the security guards, Miles allegedly punched one of them before the police arrived and detained him.

People received a statement from the Metropolitan Police Dept., which, while confirming that the incident did take place, declined to identify Miles as the person involved.

"On Saturday, 19 January, a 24-year-old man accepted a caution for communicating false information causing a bomb hoax and battery following an incident at Heathrow Terminal 5 earlier that morning," the statement reads.

U.K. law outlines a "caution" as a warning given out for minor crimes as opposed to a criminal conviction.

The initial report states that Miles was eventually released after accepting the caution. Whether or not he was allowed on the flight remains unknown.