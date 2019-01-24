‘Rel’ Creator Kevin Barnett’s Cause Of Death Revealed, And It’s Tragic

More details have emerged about the sudden passing of Rel co-creator and comedian Kevin Barnett .

Barnett reportedly succumbed to complications from pancreatitis. The Chief of the Forensic Medical Service told E! News, "the corresponding autopsy was carried out, which determined that the cause of death was: Non Traumatic Hemorrhage, caused by pancreatitis."

The Chief of the Forensic Medical service provided an update on Barnett's body. "At the moment his body is still in facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of Tijuana, waiting to be delivered to his family members who are performing the legal proceedings."

Pancreatitis is defined as "inflammation in the pancreas. The pancreas is a long, flat gland that sits tucked behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The pancreas produces enzymes that help digestion and hormones that help regulate the way your body processes sugar (glucose)," according to Mayo Clinic.

The medical site added, "Pancreatitis can occur as acute pancreatitis — meaning it appears suddenly and lasts for days. Or pancreatitis can occur as chronic pancreatitis, which is pancreatitis that occurs over many years. Mild cases of pancreatitis may go away without treatment, but severe cases can cause life-threatening complications.”

Barnett's Rel co-stars Lil' Rel Howery, Jess Hilarious and Jordan L. Jones and several other actors and comedians also remembered Barnett and extended their condolences in several posts on social media.