Kim Kardashian Is Being Asked To Help Release This Incarcerated Reality Star From Prison

Kim Kardashian's recent efforts to help free longtime incarcerated prison inmates caught the attention of a fellow reality star who recently pleaded with her to help his friend dodge his time behind bars.

Vinny Guadagnino, known for starring in MTV's hugely popular reality series, Jersey Shore, spoke with TMZ about his pal and former co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's recent prison sentence. While doing so, he made his best pitch to Kardashian in hopes that she would help his friend snag an early release.

(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)















Sorrentino, 36, is currently serving an eight-month-prison sentence for tax evasion. Guadagnino, during his interview with TMZ, directly addressed Kardashian, singing his friend's praises in an attempt to explain why he is worthy of her help. "Kim, Mike is an amazing person. To me, he's completely reformed. He's like a great member of society," he said. "He preaches to kids that have addictions, he's a big advocate and evangelist for recovery, he'd be better off out here, helping people." He concluded his pitch by saying, "Kim, get on that." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, however, has primarily been focusing on inmates who have committed non-violent drug offenses and have, thus, received life sentences for their crimes. Some of those she has helped commute include Alice Marie Johnson and Chris Young.

Written by Moriba Cummings