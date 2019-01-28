Prayers Up: Alexis Skyy And Fetty Wap's Daughter Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery

Fetty Wap and Alexis Sky attend Medusa on July 15, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The reality starlet shared details on her baby girl's progress.

Published 5 days ago

Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy recently experienced one of the biggest fears of any parent as their 1-year-old daughter, Alaiya, had to undergo an emergency brain surgery operation.

The news, which was initially reported by TMZ, was confirmed by the Love & Hip Hop reality starlet, who took to her Instagram story to urge her followers to pray for her baby girl.

Luckily, it appears as the surgery was a success and Alaiya is recovering smoothly as Alexis returned to social media to reassure her fans that the procedure went well. The site reports that the little one is now in the company of both her parents while she is nursed back to health.

Swipe to see both of Alexis' posts, below:

Alaiya reportedly needed the procedure to repair a malfunctioning implant in her brain that helped facilitate in blood and fluid drainage. 

She was born three months premature, weighing just one pound, and, as a result, suffers from hydrocephalus — a condition that causes bleeding and fluid in the brain. Due to this, the surgery was necessary.

We're glad to know little Alaiya is doing well, and we send our prayers to her for a speedy recovery.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images)

