Prayers Up: Alexis Skyy And Fetty Wap's Daughter Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery

Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy recently experienced one of the biggest fears of any parent as their 1-year-old daughter, Alaiya , had to undergo an emergency brain surgery operation.

The news, which was initially reported by TMZ, was confirmed by the Love & Hip Hop reality starlet, who took to her Instagram story to urge her followers to pray for her baby girl.

Luckily, it appears as the surgery was a success and Alaiya is recovering smoothly as Alexis returned to social media to reassure her fans that the procedure went well. The site reports that the little one is now in the company of both her parents while she is nursed back to health.

