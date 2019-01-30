Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Co-Star Terrence Howard Reveals The Actor’s Mental State Following Racist and Homophobic Attack

One of the latest to share his thoughts on the unsettling act of terror is Smollett's Empire co-star Terrence Howard who, in the process, revealed how his on-screen son is doing, mentally, at this moment.

Several of Jussie Smollett 's Hollywood peers and admirers have taken to social media to send love and support to the actor after he was brutalized in a racist and homophobic attack on Tuesday (January 29).

During an appearance on Wednesday's broadcast of Good Morning America, Howard spoke out for the first time regarding what happened to the young actor, who he says is justifiably angry about what was done to him.

"I heard he's getting better. You know, he's angry," he said. "But I know Jussie. Jussie's anger will dissipate and he will forgive these people for what they did."

In the same breath, Howard urged those outraged by the recent events to forgive the culprits who terrorized Smollett.

"He won't, and we cannot, forget their actions," he continued. "They have to be forgiven because it was done out of ignorance."

Elsewhere in the interview, Howard, who portrays Smollett's father in the Fox series, sang his praises, sharing that he brings nothing but light to the lives of everyone he touches.

"Jussie's the one that starts singing when everybody's in a bad mood," he said. "He's the one that cheers everybody up. He's the one that does all the Instagrams if he catches you sleeping. Today, no one was caught sleeping. No one even took time to close their eyes and nap. They were all in shock that our family — you know, the Fox family, the Empire family, the Lyon family — were attacked by a bunch of hyenas today."

Take a look at his interview, below: