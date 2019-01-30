Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Co-Star Terrence Howard Reveals The Actor’s Mental State Following Racist and Homophobic Attack

attends 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City.

Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Co-Star Terrence Howard Reveals The Actor’s Mental State Following Racist and Homophobic Attack

Howard is urging fans to do one thing to support Jussie.

Published 3 days ago

Several of Jussie Smollett's Hollywood peers and admirers have taken to social media to send love and support to the actor after he was brutalized in a racist and homophobic attack on Tuesday (January 29).

One of the latest to share his thoughts on the unsettling act of terror is Smollett's Empire co-star Terrence Howard who, in the process, revealed how his on-screen son is doing, mentally, at this moment.

During an appearance on Wednesday's broadcast of Good Morning America, Howard spoke out for the first time regarding what happened to the young actor, who he says is justifiably angry about what was done to him.

"I heard he's getting better. You know, he's angry," he said. "But I know Jussie. Jussie's anger will dissipate and he will forgive these people for what they did."

In the same breath, Howard urged those outraged by the recent events to forgive the culprits who terrorized Smollett.

"He won't, and we cannot, forget their actions," he continued. "They have to be forgiven because it was done out of ignorance."

Elsewhere in the interview, Howard, who portrays Smollett's father in the Fox series, sang his praises, sharing that he brings nothing but light to the lives of everyone he touches.

"Jussie's the one that starts singing when everybody's in a bad mood," he said. "He's the one that cheers everybody up. He's the one that does all the Instagrams if he catches you sleeping. Today, no one was caught sleeping. No one even took time to close their eyes and nap. They were all in shock that our family — you know, the Fox family, the Empire family, the Lyon family — were attacked by a bunch of hyenas today."

Take a look at his interview, below:

According to People, no arrests have yet been made in connection to the attack, and there are no solid suspects either, at this moment. 

While officers confirmed that Smollett's attackers were wearing masks, they refused to further confirm what they said. However, they did specify that their comments were racially charged and homophobic in nature.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

20th Annual Super Bowl of Gospel Celebration

Sat Feb 2nd 8/7c

Hosted by Rickey Smiley and Adrienne Houghton

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC