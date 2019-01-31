Jussie Smollett Breaks His Silence After Brutal Attack, Calling It ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Jussie Smollett’s family have released their first statement since the EMPIRE actor became the target of a hate crime earlier this week.

“In the early hours of Tuesday morning, our beloved son and brother, Jussie, was the victim of a violent and unprovoked attack," the family said in opening their statement. "We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime. Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice."

The statement went on to claim some of the details that have already come to light about the hate crime, including their usage of racial and homophobic slurs as well as claiming Jussie was in “MAGA country.”

The men then fractured Smollett’s ribs, poured bleach all over him and tied a rope around his neck.

“Jussie is a warrior whose light cannot be dimmed,” the statement later reads. “We want people to understand these targeted hate crimes are happening to our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings, many who reside within the intersection of multiple identities, on a monthly, weekly, and sometimes even daily basis all across our country.”

Jussie Smollett has cooperated with authorities since the investigation first took place and is currently in stable condition. Read the full Smollett family statement about the heinous attack below.

