Idris Elba Is A Bulletproof Badass In Trailer For 'Hobbs And Shaw'

The first spinoff from the Fast and Furious franchise, Hobbs and Shaw , is fast approaching, and with the new addition of Idris Elba to the film's cinematic universe, fans are definitely in for a treat.

The first trailer for the forthcoming film was recently released and reintroduces two popular characters from the franchise — Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). This is where Elba comes in as the two are forced to come together to take on a new villain played by Elba.

Hobbs and Shaw stands as one of the first Fast and Furious films without Vin Diesel who has become a fan favorite among the franchise's die-hard fans.

Johnson first teased the trailer to fans on Twitter, with many assuming it would officially drop at the Super Bowl on February 3.

Luckily, the trailer is available for viewing a couple of days earlier. Take a look, below: