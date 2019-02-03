Jordan Peele Just Dropped Another Trailer For 'Us' And It's Even More Terrifying Than The First One

The film stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, who both starred in last year's Black Panther. Their family is beng haunted by versions of themselves. The movie apppears to go right in line with the cultural horror of Get Out so expect to be scared and get some moments of truth.



Jordan Peele, 39, told Entertainment Weekly back in December, “I definitely wanted to do a movie that started with this sense of invasion, this sense of the fear of other, the fear of the stranger from outside, which I think is a common fear in society these days, and then sort of force the characters to realize the invaders have their faces. I didn’t want to make just a home invasion, though I utilized that imagery. I wanted the sense of an adventure that was not necessarily a claustrophobic one — that’s a feeling that turns me off watching. I wanted to make this expansive, I wanted it to have themes of night and day.”

Watch the latest trailer below:

