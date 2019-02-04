Yandy Smith Pepper Sprayed By Guards In New York City While Leading Protest

Love & Hip Hop star Yandy Smith-Harris was vocally present on the front lines of New York City protests against inhumane prison conditions and while making her voice heard, over the weekend, she was unexpectedly pepper sprayed.

According to TMZ, the reality TV star spearheaded a rally on Sunday outside of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center where inmates were reportedly without heat and electricity for days. At the time of the protest, the tri-state area was experiencing the coldest weather conditions of the season, so far.

In videos from the protest, Yandy could be seen using a speaker system to communicate with prisoners from the outside of the institution, asking them if they had been given blankets or if their toilets work. They responded "no" by banging on their cell windows.

