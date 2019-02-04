Yandy Smith Pepper Sprayed By Guards In New York City While Leading Protest

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Love & Hip Hop star Yandy Smith-Harris was vocally present on the front lines of New York City protests against inhumane prison conditions and while making her voice heard, over the weekend, she was unexpectedly pepper sprayed.
According to TMZ, the reality TV star spearheaded a rally on Sunday outside of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center where inmates were reportedly without heat and electricity for days. At the time of the protest, the tri-state area was experiencing the coldest weather conditions of the season, so far.
In videos from the protest, Yandy could be seen using a speaker system to communicate with prisoners from the outside of the institution, asking them if they had been given blankets or if their toilets work. They responded "no" by banging on their cell windows.
Take a look, below:
Things took a violet turn after Yandy and several other protesters rushed the building, demanding to see their loved ones. They were immediately stopped in their tracks by guards from the inside who doused them with pepper spray.
The protest, which has reportedly been going on since Saturday, has attracted several families who have joined the cause in making demands for supplies to be sent to their incarcerated loved ones and for their power to be restored. The prisoners used flashlights to signal for help.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a fire destroyed an electrical panel on the inside of the facility and prevented any access to backup generators.
Luckily, as of Sunday evening, the power had reportedly begun the process of restoration.
