Report: Alexis Skyy Was Injured While Escaping Reported Gunshots At Super Bowl Party

Alexis Skyy recently had to be carried out of a Super Bowl party after what many believed to be a shootout ensued. While making her exit, the reality star reportedly injured her leg.

According to TMZ, the Love & Hip Hop star was partying late on Sunday night near 617 Social Lounge in Atlanta, celebrating Super Bowl LIII with a crowd of people. The mood quickly shifted after everyone heard two piercing noises that they assumed were gunshots coming from inside the venue.

As attendees trampled each other to exit the club, Alexis injured her leg. As she was unable to make it out on her own, someone presumed to be from her crew, lifted her up and carried her out in his arms.

Luckily, the dramatic ordeal was triggered by a false alarm as no shots were fired, at all.

The reality starlet reportedly went to the ER where doctors assured her that nothing was broken.

Take a look at the chaos, below: