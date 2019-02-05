Darius McCrary’s Divorce Comes With Some Pretty Big Conditions After He Was Accused Of Domestic Battery And Child Abuse

In the agreement, the two decided on the legal and physical custody of their daughter, and the Family Matters star was ordered to take a series of classes stemming from charges made against him in connection to their divorce.

Darius McCrary is officially divorced from his now ex-wife, Tammy Brawner , after a nasty two-year divorce battle.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Brawner filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences between her and the former child star. As a part of the agreement made, McCrary, 42, will be required to pay Brawner more than $1,000 a month in child support, without any spousal support.

The site also shared that he was granted weekly visits with their 3-year-old daughter, Zoey, with his first 20 being monitored by random drug test.

In addition to that, he was ordered to attend batterers intervention classes over the course of the next year and complete six parenting classes.

As previously reported, Brawner accused McCrary of dislocating their daughter's elbow. Upon medical examination, it was determined that the young one was in pain and cried when the arm was moved. Furthermore, back in 2017, Brawner also accused him of hitting her in the head with his forearm and lashing out at their daughter in disturbing ways.

The Family Matters star denied all claims made against him regarding the alleged child abuse.