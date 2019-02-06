Report: Meghan Markle Begged Her Dad To 'Stop Victimizing' Her, And His Response Was Disgusting

Now that she has fully settled into her role as a Duchess, Markle has reportedly expressed her frustrations with her father in a letter, begging him to stop "victimizing" her.

Meghan Markle 's reportedly strained relationship with her father, Thomas Markle , has been the topic of headlines in a variety of ways since her royal engagement to her now husband, Prince Harry .

According to People, five "close friends" of the Duchess, who refused to reveal their identities, shared the details of the letter in question, which they claim Markle wrote shortly after the Royal Wedding.

"I have one father," she allegedly wrote. "Please stop victimizing me through the media."

The five female friends, who the publication claimed are a part of Markle's inner most circle, claimed that Thomas Markle responded by asking his estranged daughter for a photo shoot.

"I think she will always feel genuinely devastated by what he has done," one of them told People. "He knows how to get in touch with her. He's never called; he's never texted. It's super painful."

In addition to the comments made about Markle's father, the women added that, contrary to what is being portrayed in the media, the former actress has never had a relationship with her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., and half-sister, Samantha Markle, who have criticized her immensely in the press.

"They have been made to appear as siblings who had this falling out, and that's not the truth at all," one of the friends explained. "They are not a part of her life."