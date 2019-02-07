Report: 'Empire' Producers Have Handed The FBI Hate Mail Addressed To Jussie Smollett

Days after Jussie Smollett spoke out for the first time since being brutally attacked in Chicago, it is being reported that the producers of Empire , which he stars in, are working diligently with the FBI to get him justice.

According to TMZ, the folks at Empire and the FBI are working together to track down the person who sent Smollett a hateful letter days before he was attacked. The letter, which read, "You will die Black f*g," was reportedly sent to the show's studio.

The site further reports that those who work on the drama are on "high alert" as to prevent any more dangerous and threatening mail and any other items from making their way to the cast.

To ensure that this never happens again, the show reportedly hired a private security company and met with FBI agents to get a system down for inspecting and monitoring all incoming mail. To be sure that no evidence is compromised, the team reportedly wears gloves.

It is further reported that the security team will flag any threatening incoming mail and alert the FBI if anything looks like it may possibly be linked to the letter Smollett received, which contained racist and homophobic remarks.