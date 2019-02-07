So Scary: Moniece Slaughter Gets Restraining Order After Man Broke Into Her Home And Harassed Her

The reality star is said to be living in fear after a man broke into her house.

According to TMZ, Moniece filed legal documents accusing a 30-year-old man named Sterling Coleman of breaking into her home.

Per the court docs, Moniece accused Coleman of being in her home while she was on the phone with her dad and calling her a "nasty b***h." He allegedly followed her around her kitchen, living room and hallway barking, "f**k you I'm not going anywhere."

Moniece claims he wound up leaving her home, but quickly broke back in through a window in her kitchen. He reportedly poured himself a glass of lemonade and slammed it so hard on the kitchen counter that the reality star was left with a cut on her index finger. He ultimately left Moniece's home, but she says he called her constantly afterwards.

The reality star was granted a restraining order against Coleman. The 30-year-old has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Moniece and her 9-year-old son. He wound up filing for a restraining order against Moniece as well.