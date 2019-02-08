Yikes! 'Wendy' Staffers Reportedly Rallying To Make Nick Cannon The Show's Permanent Host

Now, it is being further reported that they have rallied together to have Williams axed from her own show and replaced by her recent stand-in Nick Cannon .

It was recently reported that staffers of the Wendy Williams Show expressed major outrage over the program's host's failure to loop them in on what to expect in her absence.

Recently, it was reported that Wendy Williams is concerned that her once irreplaceable role in her talk show's success may be in jeopardy as sources said that she is "super scared" she may lose her gig.

New reports indicate that those concerns may be justified as the staffers, who reportedly called the media maven "fake," are calling on producers to permanently replace her with Cannon.

The claims, which come from the Daily Mail, state that the employees, who believe Williams has not been "authentic" with her fans and staff, find Cannon to be "an absolute dream," with an unidentified employee raving, "Everyone on the team adores him and he's such a professional."

An insider further delved into the host's rumored personal affairs, sharing thoughts on her husband's alleged infidelity and her reportedly negligent attitude towards her staff.

"It's really sad as you'd think that Wendy would have more respect for herself and she would stand up, dump her cheating husband, take control of her business and empower women who are going through the same thing," the source added. "This is her chance to be a role model, but she's letting women everywhere down by not being the boss that she pretends to be on her show."

They then went on to compare her to the likes of her talk show peers and superiors.

"This about it – Oprah or Ellen never treated their audience and staff like this on their shows," the source said. "So, it's time Debmar stepped up, said goodbye to Wendy and Kevin and hired Nick to take over. However, if he says no, we'd happily take Jerry O'Connell who is also a joy to work with."

Wendy Williams is yet to address these rumored statements made by her staff.