So Sad: Tragic New Details Emerge About Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiancé’s Murder

Angela Simmons’ ex-fiance was reportedly shot 13 times when he was murdered in November .

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner (via TMZ), Sutton Tennyson sustained bullet wounds to his chest, stomach, legs and arms. He was also hit in the heart three times, which the examiner says did an “enormous amount of damage,” hitting several chambers of the organ.

Sutton’s lungs, stomach and spleen were also hit. Nine of the bullets penetrated his body while four cut or grazed him.

Sutton, who is the father of Simmons’ 2-year-old son, reportedly got into an argument with Michael Williams. The two were in Sutton’s driveway when cops say Williams opened fire and fled in a car. They were allegedly arguing about money.

Michael Williams later turned himself in to police and has been charged with Tennyson’s murder. He denies it was him who shot Tennyson.