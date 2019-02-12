Meet The Cast Of The New Wu-Tang Drama Series

While the news on the forthcoming series has been out for some time, the confirmed cast has been up in the air — until now.

Wu-Tang 's story is about to be told in a 10-episode Hulu drama brought to life from the group's front man, RZA .

According to Deadline , the series, titled Wu-Tang: An American Saga , will star the likes of Ashton Sanders ( Moonlight ), Erika Alexander ( Get Out , Living Single ), Shameik Moore ( The Get Down , Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ), Marcus Callender ( Power ), Zolee Griggs ( Ballers ) and Siddiq Saunderson ( Messiah ).

Variety further revealed the actors' character descriptions, saying that Sanders will secure the lead role of Bobby Diggs (RZA), Moore will portray Sha Rader, Saunderson will play Ghostface Killah, Callender will portray Power Grant, Griggs will play Shurrie, and Alexander will play Linda.

The pilot episode of the series, which will be written by Superfly's Alex Tse, will be directed and co-executive produced by Chris Robinson, who is known for recently putting his stamp on projects like The New Edition Story and Star.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is based on the hip-hop group, which stands as one of the most influential in the genre's history. The site reports that the series, which will deeply "explore and expand the band's world," is set in early 1990s New York City at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic and will first show the group's much-discussed formation.

A confirmed release date for the series is yet to be announced.