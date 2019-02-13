Wait, What? Bill Cosby’s Attorney Says The Incarcerated TV Icon Is Having ‘An Amazing Time’ In Prison

Most recently, he explained that Cosby is actually enjoying his time in prison and is maintaining a sentiment that is sure to upset many.

Bill Cosby 's attorney and right-hand man, Andrew Wyatt , is continuing to share details with the outside world about the fallen comedian's time behind bars.

Wyatt, while speaking with Philadelphia's WCAU-TV, shared that Cosby is having an "amazing" time at the maximum security Pennsylvania prison. He added, however, that, while there, the former TV dad maintains that he has done nothing wrong to warrant his sentence.

"Despite the circumstances, he said, 'This is an amazing experience,'" Wyatt told the network. "Mr. Cosby had prepared himself... He's mentally strong. He's just a strong man."

Adding more on Cosby's frame of mind, Wyatt shared that the former actor is never in a somber mood when he visits.

"When I visit him, it's nothing sad about it," he said. "He's not sad. He's not remorseful because he did nothing wrong."

Changing the tone, Wyatt also mentioned that Cosby has lost weight as he decided not to eat bread or drink coffee while serving his sentence.

"What's funny about that — Mrs. Cosby has been trying to stop him from drinking coffee for 55 years and he said it took this to stop him from drinking coffee," he said.

Cosby is currently serving up to 10 years at SCI-Phoenix outside of Philadelphia for drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand, back in 2004.