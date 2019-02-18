Toya Wright Posts Scathing Message For Vicious Trolls Who Called Her Daughters Ugly

Toya Wright is taking a page out of her older daughter Reginae Carter 's book as she took to social media to vent her frustrations over trolls who called her children "ugly."

Fans may recall that, exactly a year ago, Reginae posted a video in response to disgusting comments that saw trolls attack her then newborn sister Reign 's appearance. And on Sunday (February 17), haters surfaced on Reginae’s page to share their unsolicited opinion that the one-year-old “needs makeup.”

"People so ratchet and tacky on Instagram...can't wait to find some s**t to say about how a brand new baby looks," Toya said in a post addressing the haters of both her beautiful girls.

Clearly, she's had enough. And we can’t say we blame her.

"People are so f*****g miserable," she captioned a photo of her younger daughter. "How can you talk about an innocent baby. Who the f**k raised y'all stupid a**es? I said I was not going to entertain the negativity but I'm sick of it."

Take a look at her full caption, below:

