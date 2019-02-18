Will Smith Hilariously Trolls Kanye West Over His Extravagant Valentine's Day Gift To Kim Kardashian

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Kim Kardashian recently took to social media to show her followers how much of a romantic her husband Kanye West is by posting a video of a grand gesture he pulled off for Valentine's Day.
Since the clip went viral, it's garnered the attention of a slew of celebrities who've taken to social media to share their thoughts. However, it was Will Smith's hilarious reaction to the clip that took the cake.
Fans may recall that, on Valentine's Day, Kim posted a video to Twitter to show off her gift from her rapper beau: Kenny G privately serenading her while standing among a sea of single-stem roses.
Take a look, below:
In a lighthearted take on the over-the-top gesture, Smith took to his Instagram Story where he uploaded a photo of himself taken from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in place of the iconic saxophonist.
"Ye- I'm available next year," he jokingly captioned the post.
Take a look, below:
Taking the joke in good stride, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reposted the image to her own Instagram Story.
Leave it to Will Smith to make just about anything funny.
(Photos from left: Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images, Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
