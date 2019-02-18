Will Smith Hilariously Trolls Kanye West Over His Extravagant Valentine's Day Gift To Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian recently took to social media to show her followers how much of a romantic her husband Kanye West is by posting a video of a grand gesture he pulled off for Valentine's Day. Since the clip went viral, it's garnered the attention of a slew of celebrities who've taken to social media to share their thoughts. However, it was Will Smith's hilarious reaction to the clip that took the cake.

Fans may recall that, on Valentine's Day, Kim posted a video to Twitter to show off her gift from her rapper beau: Kenny G privately serenading her while standing among a sea of single-stem roses. Take a look, below:

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

In a lighthearted take on the over-the-top gesture, Smith took to his Instagram Story where he uploaded a photo of himself taken from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in place of the iconic saxophonist. "Ye- I'm available next year," he jokingly captioned the post. Take a look, below:

Will Smith trolls Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over Kenny G Valentine’s Day surprise https://t.co/39UsSf5dU0 pic.twitter.com/q8jlym6rzM — Chee Powers Blog (@CheePowersBlog) February 17, 2019

Taking the joke in good stride, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reposted the image to her own Instagram Story. Leave it to Will Smith to make just about anything funny.

Written by Moriba Cummings