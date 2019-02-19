'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler And His Wife Are Expecting Their First Child

US director Ryan Coogler (R) and his wife Zinzi Evans pose on May 10, 2018 during a photocall at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

See the adorable baby bump photo of the notoriously private couple.

Published 2 days ago

Congratulations are in order for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler as it appears as he and his wife, Zinzi, are expecting their first child together!

While the couple is usually extremely private with their personal affairs, a photo that was recently taken of the two made its way online, showing Zinzi rocking an adorable baby bump.

Take a look, below:

Judging from the famed director's past words, this may be the first of many for the gorgeous couple as he told theYBF.com during the red carpet premiere of Black Panther that he specifically wants to have several daughters with his wife of two years.

"I found I want daughters real, real bad," he said. "Like, plural. I thought, making Fruitvale [Station], I want kids. But like, on this one, I have to have some daughters."

We wish the two a healthy and love-filled pregnancy!

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

