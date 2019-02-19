'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler And His Wife Are Expecting Their First Child

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Congratulations are in order for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler as it appears as he and his wife, Zinzi, are expecting their first child together!
While the couple is usually extremely private with their personal affairs, a photo that was recently taken of the two made its way online, showing Zinzi rocking an adorable baby bump.
Judging from the famed director's past words, this may be the first of many for the gorgeous couple as he told theYBF.com during the red carpet premiere of Black Panther that he specifically wants to have several daughters with his wife of two years.
"I found I want daughters real, real bad," he said. "Like, plural. I thought, making Fruitvale [Station], I want kids. But like, on this one, I have to have some daughters."
We wish the two a healthy and love-filled pregnancy!
(Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)
