Showrunner For 'Empire': 'I Believe And Stand By Jussie Smollett'

Cast and crew members from Fox's Empire are continuing to extend their support to Jussie Smollett in light of recent rumors that the actor intentionally orchestrated his racist, homophobic attack that occurred three weeks ago.

Empire executive producer Brett Mahoney took to social media proudly sharing his stance. "I believe and stand by @JussieSmollett . Keep your head up. @EmpireWriters @EmpireFOX," he wrote.

I believe and stand by @JussieSmollett . Keep your head up. @EmpireWriters @EmpireFOX

News of Smollett's attack took social media by storm with everyone from Sen. Kamala Harris to U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and even Donald Trump expressing support for the actor.

While the investigation into Jussie Smollett's assault continues, his team is tackling online rumors about the actor's involvement with police officials.

Anne Kavanagh, president of the firm handling Smollett's case, told BET Digital, "There are no plans for Jussie Smollett to meet with Chicago police today. Any news reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate. Smollett's attorneys will keep an active dialogue going with Chicago police on his behalf. We have no further comment today."