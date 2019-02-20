Jussie Smollett’s Brother Posts Message About ‘Irresponsible Media’ In The Wake Of His Hate Crime Scandal

Since the initial news of Jussie Smollett's attack was publicized, several unconfirmed reports have followed with various publications citing unnamed sources while covering the scandal's developments. Smollett's family, in particular, has doubled down on this method with his brother, Jocqui Smollett, blasting the media for corroborating unconfirmed information in their coverage.

In a cryptic message posted to his Instagram page, Jocqui cited a Malcolm X quote to relay how he viewed the media's careless coverage of his brother's attack. "This is the media, an irresponsible media," it reads. "It will make the criminal look like he's the victim and make the victim look like he's the criminal. If you aren't careful, the media will have you hating the people who are being oppressed and loving the people who are doing the oppressing." Take a look, below:

The brothers' sister, Jurnee Smollett, reposted the quote to her own Instagram account. Shortly after, Jocqui continued this narrative by posting a screenshot of a tweet which noted that many are purposefully discrediting Jussie's story, not because they believe he is lying, but rather due to their own racist and homophobic views. "I have a feeling even if we had video of Jussie Smollett being attacked... y'all would still discredit him," the tweet reads. "Because it's easier to believe what aligns with your contempt for survivors of hate crimes, sexual abuse, etc who happen to be LGBTQ+, disabled, or women."

Smollett's family is clearly in his corner, 100 percent.

Written by Moriba Cummings