After bonding out, "Empire" television actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Cook County Jail in Chicago, Feb. 21, 2019. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Report: Jussie Smollett Posted Bail And Went Straight To Work On ‘Empire’

The star maintains his innocence against allegations he faked a hate crime attack.

Published Yesterday

Jussie Smollett headed straight to the set of Fox's Empire hours after posting bond and being released from jail.

Smollett turned himself into Cook County police officials after he was charged with filing a false police report.

Sources confirmed Smollett's appearance on set of the Fox show to PEOPLE.

TMZ released an alleged apology Smollett extended to his Empire cast and crew once he arrived on scene. He reportedly said, "I’m sorry I’ve put you all through this and not answered any calls. I wanted to say I’m sorry and, you know me, I would never do this to any of you, you are my family. I swear to God, I did not do this."

Producers reportedly asked Smollett, who maintains his innocence, to come back to film a little later on because he'd obviously been crying.

The actor reportedly returned to set and is currently shooting new scenes for Empire.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)

