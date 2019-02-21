R. Kelly Faces New Allegations Of Sexually Assaulting Two Underage Girls

Two women recently came forward accusing the singer of drugging them when they were 16 and 15.

Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington claim they attended an R. Kelly tour stop in Baltimore in 1995 or 1996. Scaff claims she was offered marijuana, cocaine and alcohol by the singer and was raped afterwards. Washington says she refused to engage in a threesome with the singer, and sat in a bathroom.

During a press conference with their attorney Gloria Allred, Scaff explained, "He started talking about dancing. He asked both of us to dance. He was on the bed when he asked. I said I would dance for him, but Rochelle didn’t dance. Rochelle sat down on the bed."

Disclosing details about the moments leading up to her alleged assault, Scaff continued, "After he said that, he started touching my breasts and vagina. He put his hand under my dress. He asked both of us if we would do a threesome. Rochelle said "No, I do not do that."'

Scaff added, "When Kelly was alone with me, he asked me to perform oral sex on him. I was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and did it. He then had sexual intercourse with me even though I did not have the capacity to consent."

The singer has denied all claims of sexual assault made against him.

These new allegations come one week after CNN published a piece claiming to have seen video footage of R. Kelly engaged in sexual acts with a minor.