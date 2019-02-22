Bow Wow's Exes Erica Mena And Kiyomi Leslie Have Bonded Over Their Failed Relationships With The Rapper

Bow Wow has had two publicly failed relationships with Erica Mena and Kiyomi Leslie, respectively, with the latter ending in a reported physical altercation. While both ladies have had no previous personal relationship of their own, it appears as they've recently bonded over their respective experiences with the rapper.

Erica and Kiyomi recently had a brief exchange on social media when the Love & Hip Hop star left some words of encouragement below one of the Growing Up Hip Hop star's IG posts. "Keep that smile and head up high!" she wrote, to which Kiyomi responded, "Thanks E... I will. I appreciate you!" The caption for the original post read, "See I know I deserve more... I just never said it." Take a look, below:

Bow Wow and Erica Mena, as their fans may know, dated for approximately one year, beginning in 2014. Their relationship moved quickly, with Bow Wow popping the question to the reality star. Their engagement, however, only lasted a few months before they both aired their dirty laundry on social media. Mena is now engaged to her L&HH co-star Safaree Samuels.

Written by John Justice