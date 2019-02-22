Jussie Smollett Feels ‘Betrayed By A System That Wants To Skip Due Process’ After Arrest, His Attorneys Say

Jussie Smollett is "fiercely" maintaining his innocence following his highly publicized arrest for allegedly filing a false police report.

According to CBS Chicago reporter Charlie De Mar, the Empire star's legal team issued a scathing statement claiming that "presumption of innocence... was trampled upon" with them further adding that he feels "betrayed."

"Today we witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system," the statement reads. "The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a Mayoral election."

The rest of the release went on to praise the actor's character and reiterate his stance on the highly controversial matter.

"Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing," it continues.

Read their full statement, below: