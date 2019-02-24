Terrence Howard Responds To Backlash Over His Unwavering Support Of ‘Empire’ Co-Star Jussie Smollett

Terrence Howard posted a video of Jussie on his Instagram page with a caption that read, "All your lil homies got you... We love the hell outta you." The Oscar nominee was slammed in the comments and he responded to one user by writing, "I understand you want to believe in the Jussie you think you know. And certainly is of God to judge! But think, so much bad has been pile on our president and republicans and The President followers that God may start exposing the truth. For those who have eyes to see, for those who have ears to hear and is given the chance to others to straight their ways."



See below: