Terrence Howard Responds To Backlash Over His Unwavering Support Of ‘Empire’ Co-Star Jussie Smollett

On Thursday, Jussie Smollett was charged disorderly conduct over falsely claiming he was attacked on Jan. 29. However, the "Empire" actor has maintained his innocence. One co-star has his back, Terrence Howard, who plays his father on the popular hit series.
Terrence Howard posted a video of Jussie on his Instagram page with a caption that read, "All your lil homies got you... We love the hell outta you." The Oscar nominee was slammed in the comments and he responded to one user by writing, "I understand you want to believe in the Jussie you think you know. And certainly is of God to judge! But think, so much bad has been pile on our president and republicans and The President followers that God may start exposing the truth. For those who have eyes to see, for those who have ears to hear and is given the chance to others to straight their ways."
Smollett lawyers released the following statement on Thursday he was arrested:
“Today we witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system. The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a Mayoral election. Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing.”
