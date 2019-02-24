Regina King Says ‘God Is Leaning In My Direction’ In Emotional Oscars Acceptance Speech

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Regina King attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The ‘Beale Street’ star got a standing ovation for her first-ever Academy Award.

Major congratulations are in order for Regina King as the veteran actress just won her first Academy Award for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Winning the coveted golden statue in the category for Best Supporting Actress, King beat out fellow nominees Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma), Emma Stone (The Favourite), and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite).

While delivering her rousing acceptance speech, King honored James Baldwin before thanking her mother and God for urging her to follow her own path to success.

"To be standing here representing one of the greatest artists of our time, James Baldwin," she said. "James Baldwin birthed this baby, Barry [Jenkins] you nurtured her, you surrounded her with so much love and support."

In thanking her mother, who looked on with tears streaming down her face from the audience, she added, "I'm an example of when support and love is poured in to someone. Thank you for teaching me that God is leaning in my direction... God is good, all the time."

Congratulations, once again, to Regina King for snagging both her first nomination and trophy at the Academy Awards. So well deserved!

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

