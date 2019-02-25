Spike Lee's Response To Donald Trump Calling Him 'Racist' Is Perfect

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Spike Lee's Academy Award win and susbequent acceptance speech left social media on fire. While many commenters took to social media praising the newly minted Oscar-winner, Donald Trump took to Twitter accusing Lee of using his big moment to deliver a "racist hit."
Despite Trump's blatant disapproval, Spike Lee appeared completely unbothered.
The BlacKkKlansmen co-writer and director opened up about Trump's tweet during a chat with Entertainment Weekly. "Well, it's an okee-doke, you know," he shrugged.
Comparing Trump's response to recent social justice issues, Lee continued, "They change the narrative. They did the same thing with the African-American players who were kneeling, trying to make it into an anti-American thing, an anti-patriotic thing, and an anti-military thing. But no one's going for that."
Trump took Spike Lee urging voters to "be on the right side of history" and "make the moral choice between love versus hate" during his acceptance speech as a direct shot at his presidency and policies. He immediately took to Twitter writing, "Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans."
Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019
