Spike Lee's Response To Donald Trump Calling Him 'Racist' Is Perfect

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Spike Lee attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

Spike Lee's Response To Donald Trump Calling Him 'Racist' Is Perfect

POTUS didn't like the filmmaker's Oscars acceptance speech.

Published 7 hours ago

Spike Lee's Academy Award win and susbequent acceptance speech left social media on fire. While many  commenters took to social media praising the newly minted Oscar-winner, Donald Trump took to Twitter accusing Lee of using his big moment to deliver a "racist hit."

Despite Trump's blatant disapproval, Spike Lee appeared completely unbothered.

The BlacKkKlansmen co-writer and director opened up about Trump's tweet during a chat with Entertainment Weekly. "Well, it's an okee-doke, you know," he shrugged.

Comparing Trump's response to recent social justice issues, Lee continued, "They change the narrative. They did the same thing with the African-American players who were kneeling, trying to make it into an anti-American thing, an anti-patriotic thing, and an anti-military thing. But no one's going for that."

Trump took Spike Lee urging voters to "be on the right side of history" and "make the moral choice between love versus hate" during his acceptance speech as a direct shot at his presidency and policies. He immediately took to Twitter writing, "Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans."

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Social Awards

March 3 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC