LMFAO! Sherri Shepherd Admits She Pretended To Be This Oscar-Winning Black Actress To Get An Airline Upgrade

poses backstage during The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2019 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 7, 2019 in New York City.

Spoiler alert: it worked.

Published 14 hours ago

As the age-old adage goes: not all Black people look alike. However, Sherri Shepherd took the inverse of this and used it to her benefit as she scored a pretty sweet perk for feeding into suspicions that she was this Oscar-winning actress.

In a hilarious Instagram video, the former The View co-host explained that she was enjoying some special treatment after passersby mistook her for Octavia Spencer.

THE VIEW - Robin Roberts on her triumphant return to ABCâ s â Good Morning Americaâ (â A Special Edition of 20/20: Robinâ s Journeyâ ); OscarÂ® winner Octavia Spencer; â The Viewâ prepares for Oscar Sunday with â Marioâ s Oscar Picks,â a hilarious take on the year in movies from Mario Cantone today, February 21, 2013 on "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 pm, ET) on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images) OCTAVIA SPENCER, SHERRI SHEPHERD
(Photo by Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images)

The comedienne shared that, as she was traveling through New Orleans, someone mistook her for the Hidden Figures star, and, instead of correcting him, she used the case of mistaken identity to get into the airport's V.I.P. lounge.

"Octavia, I'm in the V.I.P. lounge at the airport in New Orleans and this guy is really loud... He wants to know why I haven't been nominated for another Oscar this year," she said in the clip. "Now, everybody here is wondering why I haven't also been nominated for another Oscar, and people are telling me how much they love me in Hidden Figures and The Help."

After pointing out the confusion, she explained why she refused to correct them on the error.

"I can't tell them that I'm Sherri Shepherd, because they'll throw me out of the V.I.P. lounge here at Delta, because I used your name to get in," she continued.

Watch her hilarious explanation, below:

Would you have done the same?

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

