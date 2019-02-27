Report: Moniece Slaughter Is Heading To 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,' And She's Dating This Cast Member's Ex

Moniece Slaughter is reportedly moving down South as the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood mainstay is said to be joining the Atlanta cast for its upcoming season.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Slaughter allegedly has a personal connection to the city as she is currently dating formerly incarcerated LHH: Atlanta cast member Scrapp DeLeon, who was once romantically linked to Tommie Lee.

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)















Moniece and Scrapp have reportedly been filming together, with the site saying that her storyline is likely to center around their romance.

It still remains a mystery whether or not Moniece will remain a regular cast member of the franchise's Hollywood spin-off.

Written by John Justice