Report: Moniece Slaughter Is Heading To 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,' And She's Dating This Cast Member's Ex

This could get messy.

Published Yesterday

Moniece Slaughter is reportedly moving down South as the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood mainstay is said to be joining the Atlanta cast for its upcoming season.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Slaughter allegedly has a personal connection to the city as she is currently dating formerly incarcerated LHH: Atlanta cast member Scrapp DeLeon, who was once romantically linked to Tommie Lee.

Moniece and Scrapp have reportedly been filming together, with the site saying that her storyline is likely to center around their romance.

It still remains a mystery whether or not Moniece will remain a regular cast member of the franchise's Hollywood spin-off.

Written by John Justice

